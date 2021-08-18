Uniper (ETR:UN01) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €32.90 ($38.71). Uniper shares last traded at €32.81 ($38.60), with a volume of 347,078 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

Get Uniper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.