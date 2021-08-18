Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $15.49 billion and $674.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $26.36 or 0.00058855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,443,731 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.