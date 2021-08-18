United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 166.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

