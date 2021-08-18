United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.76. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

