United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.51 ($50.01).

UTDI stock opened at €35.61 ($41.89) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €42.97 ($50.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

