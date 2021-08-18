United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.69

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.69 ($40.81) and traded as high as €35.61 ($41.89). United Internet shares last traded at €35.49 ($41.75), with a volume of 116,449 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

Get United Internet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.69.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.