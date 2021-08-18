Unitrade Hits 1-Day Volume of $839,537.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $839,537.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00863106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00048197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

