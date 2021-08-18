UnlimitedIP Market Cap Reaches $9.49 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $961,648.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.11 or 0.00856886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00048297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00104432 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

