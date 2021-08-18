UnMarshal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.98 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002778 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $2.98 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

