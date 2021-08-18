Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.782-$4.881 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,301. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

