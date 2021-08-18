UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPDC opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. UPD has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

About UPD

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

