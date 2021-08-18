UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UPDC opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. UPD has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.
About UPD
