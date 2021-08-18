Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Upland Software worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.