Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.
NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $23,053,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
