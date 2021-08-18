Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $23,053,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

