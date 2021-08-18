US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

ENLC stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $145,500. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

