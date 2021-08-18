USDX Achieves Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006149 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007164 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

