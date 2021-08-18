UTU Protocol (UTU) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $113,256.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.