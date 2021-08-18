Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.03. Uxin shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 23,626 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $932.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at about $1,718,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

