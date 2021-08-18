Valvoline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,218 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,546% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,465. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

