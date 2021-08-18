VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.11% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

