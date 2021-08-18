Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Increased by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 38,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

