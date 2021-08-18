Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.88. 25,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,406. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.