Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.49. 18,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,846. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44.

