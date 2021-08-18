Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $27,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hatton Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

