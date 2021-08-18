Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

