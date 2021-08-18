Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.93. 58,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,368. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

