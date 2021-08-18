Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Boosted by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $460,000.

VCIT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. 63,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,667. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

