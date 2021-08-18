Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 18.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,271.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.43. 60,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,667. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.