Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 112,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 924,208 shares.The stock last traded at $90.48 and had previously closed at $90.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

