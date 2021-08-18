Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after acquiring an additional 378,885 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 201,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$53.40 during trading on Wednesday. 7,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.