Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $36,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 122,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.