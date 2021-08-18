Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 237,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VONG stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $73.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

