Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 167.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 581,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.35. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.