Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $128,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.96 and a 12-month high of $152.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

