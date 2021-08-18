Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,962,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

