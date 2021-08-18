Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 41,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,985. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

