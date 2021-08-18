Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 670,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 122,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,853,000 after buying an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

