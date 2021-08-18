Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$61.46 on Wednesday. 939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.