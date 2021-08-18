Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 948,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VGSH stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 288,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.