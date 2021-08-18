Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,780. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

