Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.50. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.