Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VTI opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

