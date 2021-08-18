Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

