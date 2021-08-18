Vanilla Network (VNLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.97 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $19.97 million and $131,349.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.33 or 0.00066047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00149462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.76 or 0.99900037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00891637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.46 or 0.06669758 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 812,581 coins and its circulating supply is 658,616 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.