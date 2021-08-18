Vaughn B. Himes Sells 658 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00.

SGEN stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.77. 397,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,111. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.24.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

