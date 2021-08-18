VAULT (VAULT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,362.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, VAULT has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00010768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1,362.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,055 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

