Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,722 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 2,902,547 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73.

