Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,891 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

