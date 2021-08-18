Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,244 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

