Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 758,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,092. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

