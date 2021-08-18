Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB remained flat at $$117.22 during trading on Wednesday. 709,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,977. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

